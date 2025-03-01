@JeremyECrawford Does Leomund’s Tiny Hut have a floor, or is it vulnerable to burrowing foes? — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) December 4, 2016

Leomund’s tiny hut creates a dome, not a hemisphere. There’s no floor. #DnD https://t.co/olnIzzUe9u — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2016

Leomund’s tiny hut does have a floor, Mr. Crawford (read your own book). The spell’s range entry says the effect is hemispherical. #DnD https://t.co/pz3y2q9UNT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 24, 2017