@JeremyECrawford Does Leomund’s Tiny Hut have a floor, or is it vulnerable to burrowing foes?
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) December 4, 2016
Leomund’s tiny hut creates a dome, not a hemisphere. There’s no floor. #DnD https://t.co/olnIzzUe9u
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2016
Leomund’s tiny hut does have a floor, Mr. Crawford (read your own book). The spell’s range entry says the effect is hemispherical. #DnD https://t.co/pz3y2q9UNT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 24, 2017
@LeMarcSharma There are no “domes” in spellcasting aoe section just spheres, isn’t that why spell range says hemisphere? It intentionally says hemisphere.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 24, 2017
2 thoughts on “Does Leomund’s Tiny Hut have a floor?”
Another nonsensical ruling from Jeremy Crawford based on the lazy wording of the version of this spell written for 5E.
In all prior editions, it was a full sphere. I can see no reasonable excuse for the change other than that it is ultimately the unintended product of sloppiness in writing spells, which is unfortunately a prevalent problem with spells in 5E.