@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD does zone of truth work in combination with speak with dead?
— Mathew Michalak (@Trogaf) December 3, 2016
Zone of truth works on creatures. Speak with dead works on a spirit in a corpse—not a creature. #DnD https://t.co/bdNRoFWR2z
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 3, 2016
@spiderface101 @Trogaf @ChrisPerkinsDnDDoes the creature have to answer the question? What creature?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 3, 2016
@spiderface101 @Trogaf @ChrisPerkinsDnD under zone of truth. Do they have to answer a question or can they just refrain from speaking? The spell's text addresses your question directly. See the second paragraph.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 3, 2016
@JeremyECrawford does that mean ZoT wouldn't work on a ghost as per the MM
— Em Wizardshark (@DylanRubini) December 5, 2016
The ghost is an undead creature. #DnD https://t.co/CN2eei8pm2
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2016
@Wqtraz There is no general rule about spirits. The one mentioned in speak with dead isn't a creature.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 7, 2016