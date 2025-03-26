@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD does zone of truth work in combination with speak with dead? — Mathew Michalak (@Trogaf) December 3, 2016

Zone of truth works on creatures. Speak with dead works on a spirit in a corpse—not a creature. #DnD https://t.co/bdNRoFWR2z — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 3, 2016

@spiderface101 @Trogaf @ChrisPerkinsDnD under zone of truth. Do they have to answer a question or can they just refrain from speaking? The spell's text addresses your question directly. See the second paragraph. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 3, 2016

@JeremyECrawford does that mean ZoT wouldn't work on a ghost as per the MM — Em Wizardshark (@DylanRubini) December 5, 2016