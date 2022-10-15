@JeremyECrawford Is the AC from a Mage Armor spell reduced by an ooze's acidic pseudopod attack? Please help, fighting Pudding King Thurs.! — Corinne (@nocentsabroad) May 15, 2017

The Pseudopod action of the black pudding and gray ooze affects nonmagical armor. Mage armor is neither nonmagical nor armor. #DnD https://t.co/2vfCrbQU1n — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 15, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Mage armor not being armor is hyper confusing. — J. Nerdling (@JayNerdling) May 15, 2017

Some spells and class features have figurative, not literal, names. The text of the spell or class feature explains what it does. #DnD https://t.co/3S3mnakaMO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 15, 2017

@JeremyECrawford So Mage Armor doesn't envelop you in protective force (kind of like armor) it just magically changes probability so you don't get hit? — J. Nerdling (@JayNerdling) May 15, 2017

Mage armor does, indeed, surround you with "protective magical force" (PH, 256). It also doesn't work if you don armor. Force ≠ armor #DnD https://t.co/Q2SKwVnUeh — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 15, 2017