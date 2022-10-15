Does casting a bonus action spell still allow you to cast a normal spell then still get a reaction spell?


    • John Preis says:

      Casting a “regular” (level 1+) spell means that you can’t cast a BA spell on your turn (and BA, RAW, only occur during your turn for you — they can’t be “held” or used via a Reaction). You could still cast a Reaction spell (as they require less metaphysical “twisting/oomph” than a BA spell does) and if you have Action Surge (or similar by whatever means) you could cast a “regular” spell with that… but still no BA spells. In short: BA spell = no other spells your turn except cantrips; cast a “regular” spell (or a Reaction, or Action Surge non-cantrip), then no BA that turn/round.

