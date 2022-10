In the most literal sense: what’s the biggest phylactery in the Realms? I'm not certain which is the biggest, but the largest I know of is an airship of enchanted alloys fused together into an elegant sealed vessel hundreds of feet long. It floats hidden in a cavern that it almost fills. Where? Ah, that would be TELLING.#Realmslore

