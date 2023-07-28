Is it possible to Twin Spell Dragon Breath or Booming Blade?

@JeremyECrawford Is is possible to Twin Spell Booming Blade, hitting two adjacent targets withing reach? — Tim Wilder (@mrprotoman) April 13, 2017

Twinned Spell test: can the spell affect only one creature at the spell's current level, and is its range not self? If yes, TS works. #DnD https://t.co/nv6PqmzF0z — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 14, 2017

@thuggibearWhat about chaos bolt? That has a new attack roll only targeting one target at a time, but can potentially effect more. Neither the feature nor the test I tweeted talks about attack rolls. Can the spell affect more than one creature? That's the question. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 14, 2017

So I understand correctly, because the initial target of the spell can never change, it can be twinned? So since the Dragon's Breath spell only ever targets the one creature who I cast it on, it can be twinned and both recipients can use the effects? — TheSandwichNinja (@TheSandwichPira) December 22, 2017

Dragon's breath can affect more than one creature with the exhalation. It therefore can't be twinned. #DnD https://t.co/97DzcSR7pZ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 22, 2017

I completely agree with @doransiegetower. The target of Dragon’s Breath is “one willing creature.” — Observant Oliphaunt (@zoozeki) December 22, 2017

That’s like saying haste has 2 sets of targets, the hastened person and everyone that they use their extra actions to attack, or that everyone that tries to hit a mage armored person is also a target. Neither of the spells you mentioned create an area of effect with its own targets. Dragon’s breath is exceptional. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 22, 2017

How dragon's breath works has no relevance to other spells. See below.https://t.co/LKiIipxbw1 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 22, 2017