Is it possible to Twin Spell Dragon Breath or Booming Blade?

@JeremyECrawford Is is possible to Twin Spell Booming Blade, hitting two adjacent targets withing reach?
— Tim Wilder (@mrprotoman) April 13, 2017
Twinned Spell test: can the spell affect only one creature at the spell's current level, and is its range not self? If yes, TS works. #DnD https://t.co/nv6PqmzF0z
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 14, 2017
@thuggibearWhat about chaos bolt? That has a new attack roll only targeting one target at a time, but can potentially effect more. Neither the feature nor the test I tweeted talks about attack rolls. Can the spell affect more than one creature? That's the question.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 14, 2017
So I understand correctly, because the initial target of the spell can never change, it can be twinned? So since the Dragon's Breath spell only ever targets the one creature who I cast it on, it can be twinned and both recipients can use the effects?
— TheSandwichNinja (@TheSandwichPira) December 22, 2017
Dragon's breath can affect more than one creature with the exhalation. It therefore can't be twinned. #DnD https://t.co/97DzcSR7pZ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 22, 2017
I completely agree with @doransiegetower. The target of Dragon’s Breath is “one willing creature.”
— Observant Oliphaunt (@zoozeki) December 22, 2017
That’s like saying haste has 2 sets of targets, the hastened person and everyone that they use their extra actions to attack, or that everyone that tries to hit a mage armored person is also a target. Neither of the spells you mentioned create an area of effect with its own targets. Dragon’s breath is exceptional.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 22, 2017
How dragon's breath works has no relevance to other spells. See below.https://t.co/LKiIipxbw1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 22, 2017
That’s silly. I’m not going to try and account for *possible* targets. It targets the creature it gives the breath to, and that’s it. I know you’re the “word of law,” but that’s silly. Luckily, there’s nothing for you to account for. You cast the spell on someone. They exhale on someone else. The end.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 12, 2018
5 thoughts on “Is it possible to Twin Spell Dragon Breath or Booming Blade?”
Every DM I’ve talked with has allowed twining Dragon’s Breath. Jeremy’s wrong.
Well a) It is D&D. Every game is unique. In your game you are the law. B) I think if you want to play the rules as written and want to play them exactly as they are meant to be you will be forced to play them as Jeremy says. He knows how the rules of the game, which he kinda designs, are intended.
to be fair, twinned spell specifically says “incapable of targeting more than one creature.” Dragon’s breath, at casting, targets one creature. that’s where the confusion is, the discussion isnt about affecting, its about targeting.
That’s not actually rules as written but rules as intended. I’d argue that if you’re asking him for clarification it’s more about his intelligence as a game designer and game master then just us the person who wrote it since he has said many times he will not change rules on Sage Advice. Right now he’s applying rules inconsistently and I, like any other English speaker, have the right to argue with him about what those words mean.
The fact is, if it were an instant, one time effect of Dragons breath, essentially giving an attack to someone else on your turn, then I would agree with Jeremy, but as it’s a continuous effect that takes that creatures action, rather than the casters, to make an effect, than the target is a single creature and can be twinned.