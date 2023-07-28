Are magic items excluded from benefiting from an adamantium coating via Xanathar’s rules?

Hey @JeremyECrawford, dumb question but you know how D&D nerds love to pick apart rules. Are magic items excluded from benefiting from an adamantium coating via XGE’s rules? TIA
— Chris Chapman (@GammaViking) December 17, 2018
The rule doesn't require the weapon to be nonmagical.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 17, 2018
I think the confusion is on whether you can add adamantine to an existing magic weapon. Nothing in the rule prevents that.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 17, 2018