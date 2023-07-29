@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls A wizard takes the Fey Teleportation feat. Any hoops to jump through, or can it add Misty Step to its spellbook? Same question for a Cleric with Ritual Caster feat. Can it easily add Purify Food and Drink to its ritual book?

To copy a spell into your spellbook or ritual book, you need a written version of the spell. You need to see the magical writing and transcribe it.

That said, a DM might allow you to write a spell in your book that you learned some other way. #DnD https://t.co/9tyEHcJ3dJ

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2018