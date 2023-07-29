@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls
A wizard takes the Fey Teleportation feat. Any hoops to jump through, or can it add Misty Step to its spellbook?
Same question for a Cleric with Ritual Caster feat. Can it easily add Purify Food and Drink to its ritual book?
To copy a spell into your spellbook or ritual book, you need a written version of the spell. You need to see the magical writing and transcribe it.
That said, a DM might allow you to write a spell in your book that you learned some other way. #DnD https://t.co/9tyEHcJ3dJ
This needs to be fixed. It’s a horrible system for a Tome Lock. You’re using so many resources to get it in the 1st place. I thought it was such a cool/spicy build. I was wrong it was a trap. With the gold already needed to transcribe it even-kinda ridiculous imo My tweet didn’t pertain to Pact of the Tome.
Lock Ritual casting follows the same rules right? The Book of Ancient Secrets does follow the rules in its text, requiring the warlock to transcribe a spell.
