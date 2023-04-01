Is Eyes of the Rune Keeper intended to let you understand codes, such as numeric ciphers or Thieves’ Cant jargon?

@jeremyecrawford I thought this was answered somewhere but my search skills are failing. Is Eyes of the Rune Keeper intended to let you read/understand codes, such as numeric ciphers or Thieves' Cant jargon?

Eyes of the Rune Keeper lets you read all writing. That doesn't mean you understand a secret code being delivered by that writing. For example, you might read, "Sunset Dog Potato," and have no idea that's code for something. #DnD https://t.co/MAYJZOZnLH

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 15, 2017