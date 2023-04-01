@SageAdviceDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls What if the Witch bolt crited? Since there's no attack roll for the subsequent damage, would it roll only the first as a crit or all of them as crits? (I assume only the first one, but eh)
— JD 🇨🇦 (@VeerJD) November 27, 2017
Witch bolt's initial attack can, indeed, crit, but the damage delivered via actions on subsequent turns is unaffected by the crit. A crit isn't intended to affect the damage of other actions/reactions/attacks. #DnD https://t.co/RMj1GRDPpv
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 27, 2017
Via reactions? Was witch bolt errataed and no one told us? The spell hasn't changed. Corrected the tweet!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 27, 2017