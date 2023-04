@JeremyECrawford Grapple Q: What is intended way to throw target over cliff? Grapple + move + release OR Grapple + Shove A creature? THX!

AKA you’re free to flavor text it any way you like, but generally grabbing and throwing a person off a cliff would entail a grapple action unless you can initiate some sort of “knockback” situation. I'm referring to the shove option, not the grapple option.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 19, 2017