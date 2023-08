@JeremyECrawford Is Artificer a valid choice for the Magic Initiate Feat?

The artificer isn't included in the Magic Initiate feat.

A DM can certainly house rule that the artificer can be included, although you can gain access to most of the artificer's spells by choosing wizard or cleric. #DnD https://t.co/aTz8n8zSG9

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2019