#DnD … Can a wizards familiar spin a web? According to the stat block for a spider they don’t have the ability though intuitively they should be able too. @JeremyECrawford

The stat block for a D&D monster contains only information that's relevant to typical D&D play.

For example, a spider (the mundane kind, not the big monstrous kind) can spin a web that is too delicate to have game relevance. The web therefore isn't in the stat block. #DnD https://t.co/SOsiXk11YV

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 10, 2019