#DnD… Can a wizards familiar spin a web? According to the stat block for a spider they don’t have the ability though intuitively they should be able too. @JeremyECrawford
— Ollie Goblinbopper (@OliverKennett) December 10, 2019
The stat block for a D&D monster contains only information that's relevant to typical D&D play.
For example, a spider (the mundane kind, not the big monstrous kind) can spin a web that is too delicate to have game relevance. The web therefore isn't in the stat block. #DnD https://t.co/SOsiXk11YV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 10, 2019
"too delicate for game relevance"
are you unaware of the stuff players get up to? use a well fed spider familiar to make a house look more abandoned by it being covered in cobwebs for instance (:
— vinx.909🎃 (@vinx909Utube) December 10, 2019
One of the things I love about DMing is being the part of D&D that deals with all the wonderfully bonkers things players concoct. #DnD https://t.co/dL3Yz2mSfy
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 10, 2019