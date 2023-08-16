So for tonight's #dnd , I had to rule on if a corpse is "equipment" for the purpose of a druid's wildshape merging the "item" into the new form. I said no. @JeremyECrawford did I make the right call?

When writing the D&D rules, we didn't consider corpses to be equipment.

That said, I could see Orcus, a Large lich, or some other macabre monster rocking a robe of corpses. #DnD https://t.co/cdsY2a1bdJ

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 13, 2019