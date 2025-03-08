@JeremyECrawford in the deck of many things, the Knight card, how does experience gaining work? Does it level with the party? Separate exp?

The Knight card in the deck of many things summons a 4th-level fighter who joins you and functions like any other party member. #DnD https://t.co/kf8Y4c2iLs

@bobaluny in terms of exp gaining when dm with exp after combat would he now divide by 5 instead of 4 with the addition of the knight The knight is now a member of your party. The DM divides by the number of party members. The knight is counted.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016