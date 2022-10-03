Find Steed “spells that target only you”

@JeremyECrawford Are spells like Cone of Cold and Lightning Bolt “spells that target only you” in regards to Find Steed’s boon to the steed?

A spell that targets only you is one that has a range of self and no area-of-effect parenthetical. #DnD https://t.co/iLcuOuFJLx

@Hashike so, excluding AoE spells, the spell range must be strictly “self”, meaning a spell unable to target anyone else? Regards That's correct.

For the purposes of the find steed spell, a spell like cure wounds that you cast on yourself—targeting only you—also affects the steed. #DnD https://t.co/m27UbswWXw

Would this also apply to the boost to Dex saves provided by the shield master feat?

“Spell or harmful effect that target only you.” That tweet of mine was only in reference to the find steed spell.

