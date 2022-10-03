@JeremyECrawford Sleeping human = Unconscious (no Passive Perception). How works Passive Perception for elf during "Trance" (semiconscious)? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) March 16, 2017

Trance doesn't suspend an elf's passive Perception. A DM could treat the elf as distracted and impose disadvantage. #DnD https://t.co/DFrMo4msLv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2017

@JeremyECrawford My DM read this tweet to say he would give a -5 to passive perception because of disadvantage, is that what you meant? — Heath Dawson (@HeathDawson) March 22, 2017