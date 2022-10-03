@JeremyECrawford Sleeping human = Unconscious (no Passive Perception). How works Passive Perception for elf during "Trance" (semiconscious)?
Trance doesn't suspend an elf's passive Perception. A DM could treat the elf as distracted and impose disadvantage. #DnD
@JeremyECrawford My DM read this tweet to say he would give a -5 to passive perception because of disadvantage, is that what you meant?
The rule on passive checks (PH, 175) explains how advantage/disadvantage works with them. Hint: advantage, +5; disadvantage, -5. #DnD
