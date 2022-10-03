Hi @TheEdVerse, do children go to school in Waterdeep? #realmslore #waterdeep — RPG Match – connecting TTRPG players (@RpgMatch) April 8, 2022

Depends on the child. If they’re attached to a temple, yes, there are classes. For almost everyone else, there are tutors: nobles usually have them on staff, wealthy wannabe-nobles hire them in for a few hours every second or… 2)

…third day or so, and the children of guild members attend guild-sponsored tutor sessions, usually at the headquarters of the guild. However, as one moves down the scale of wealth, the chances for instruction at anything more…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 9, 2022

…than practical job skills dwindle, except for what family members and close family friends can pass on, sometimes in return for a meal. Someone who does well at such practical jobs may well end up apprenticed to an artisan or… 4)

…crafter, and receive secondary instruction (that is, tutelage in matters not directly related to the work they’re apprenticed to learn how to do) as an apprentice.

There’s one important exception to this: children in whom the…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 9, 2022