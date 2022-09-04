@JeremyECrawford RAI, it seems multiclassing shouldn't be terrible. RAW, due to rounding, an EK5/AT5 doesn't have 2nd lvl spells. Thoughts?
— Timothy J. Lanza (@tjlanza) March 24, 2017
Multiclassing—this optional rule is designed to make class combinations possible, not necessarily ideal. Work with your DM to fine tune #DnD https://t.co/LaifTNNYTB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 24, 2017
One thought on “Eldritch Knight/Arcane Trickster seems shouldn’t be terrible…”
Just as a comment on Timothy’s post: the context I believe he’s missing is that he’s only looking at the dynamics involved from along one single measurement — the spell levels available and the spell slots. This perception overlooks how the character *wouldn’t* have magic as an emphasis in their class the way a full caster or even a half-caster class/multi-class would. While the 5th EK/5th AT *would* only have the few spell slots, he’d have a wider access to available spells (the Abj/Evo of EK and the Illusion/Ench. of AK, along with more cantrips than he’d otherwise have as a 10th EK or 10th AT). The rounding-down effect for available spell levels/slots is doing its job as-intended given that those classes, multi-classed together, has some perks measured along a different axis than with slots/available level spells.
It really does actually make sense.