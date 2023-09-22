In D&D, making multiple attacks with weapons, fists, claws, horns, and the like is usually done via the Extra Attack feature and the Multiattack action.
The two-weapon fighting rule in the Player's Handbook (p. 195) is a very specific bonus action, nothing more. #DnD
5e still not corrected this. Fighters NEED multiple( not 2) attacks to combat wizards progression. Bows need 2 arrows/round basic. Look at 1e/2e and learn Mr. Crawford The fighter’s Extra Attack feature gets better as the fighter reaches higher levels, leading to 4 attacks per turn. And that’s on top of any bonus action you might have. And you’ve got Action Surge too.
