Can any of these spells help me escape a Wall of Force?

Wall of Force vs Teleport spells.

Can any of these help me escape a wall of force?

1. Shadow Step

2. Misty Step

3. Teleport

5. Teleportation Circle

6. Dimension Door

I believe the reasoning there is that Dimension Door is intended to ignore total cover. I believe the ruling I was thinking of at the time was related to Prismatic Wall’s forbiddance on casting spells through it That's exactly right. Dimension door ignores total cover, like the cover created by a wall of force. The prismatic wall spell is a different animal, messing with spellcasting itself.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 19, 2020