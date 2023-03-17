If you take Elven Accuracy as an elf, but then Magic Jar into another humanoid that is not a Elf…

@JeremyECrawford
If you take Elven Accuracy as an elf/half-elf, but then Magic Jar into another humanoid that is not a Half-Elf/High Elf/Wood Elf, do you lose the benefits of the feat?
If so, do all racial feats work this way? What about the Prodigy feat?
#sageadvice
— mario (@S3MPIT3RNO) January 30, 2018
Curious what happens if you lose the prerequisite for a feat? See the rule on feats (PH, 165). Hint: a feat does nothing until you regain the prerequisite.If that's what you call a hint, I want you as my DM when it's time to solve a riddle! #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 30, 2018
