If you take Elven Accuracy as an elf, but then Magic Jar into another humanoid that is not a Elf…

If you take Elven Accuracy as an elf/half-elf, but then Magic Jar into another humanoid that is not a Half-Elf/High Elf/Wood Elf, do you lose the benefits of the feat?

If so, do all racial feats work this way? What about the Prodigy feat?

— mario (@S3MPIT3RNO) January 30, 2018