I cast Invisibility on myself, I cast Invisibility on myself again: did I become visible?

@JeremyECrawford I cast Invisibility on myself. I cast Invisibility on myself again, before the duration of the first spell lapsed. Did I become visible? — Eric Green (@quadhund) January 12, 2018

A concentration spell ends the instant you start casting another concentration spell, and a spell takes effect when its casting ends. If you cast invisibility in succession, you're visible during the 1-action casting time—effectively for a split second or so. #DnD https://t.co/thzQYzDT0U — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018

Wasn't it 3 seconds for an action, 2 seconds for a bonus action and 1 second for reaction with movement in between per turn? You'd be visible for longer than a split second there. — Ilya Donskikh (@IlyaDonskikh1) January 12, 2018

A round in D&D lasts for about 6 seconds. None of the things that take place during a round—actions, movement, and the like—have official amounts of time assigned to them. #DnD https://t.co/tufUKubsvF — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018