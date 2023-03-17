Shadow Blade, do you still add your ability modifier to the damage?

Hey @mikemearls & @JeremyECrawford with the spell Shadow Blade in XGtE, do you still add your ability modifier to the damage as you would a regular weapon?

Shadow blade creates a melee weapon. When you attack with it, you make a melee weapon attack. Melee weapon attacks use your Strength modifier, unless a rule tells you otherwise. See "Attack Rolls" (PH, 194). #DnD https://t.co/mcKWbeoIQK

Thanks Jeremy! You’re a rather awesome individual for all the work you do and for responding to a fan so quickly! Many thanks and keep doing an amazing job! My pleasure! Keep in mind that because the shadow blade has the finesse property, you could use Dexterity instead of Strength.

