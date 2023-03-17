Shadow Blade, do you still add your ability modifier to the damage?

Hey @mikemearls & @JeremyECrawford with the spell Shadow Blade in XGtE, do you still add your ability modifier to the damage as you would a regular weapon?
Shadow blade creates a melee weapon. When you attack with it, you make a melee weapon attack. Melee weapon attacks use your Strength modifier, unless a rule tells you otherwise. See "Attack Rolls" (PH, 194). #DnD https://t.co/mcKWbeoIQK
Keep in mind that because the shadow blade has the finesse property, you could use Dexterity instead of Strength.
