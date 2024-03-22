If somebody was from a Forgotten Realms large city with a magic college on the edge of a desert…

@webjr1981 If somebody was from a large city with a magic/arcane college on the edge of a desert, where in the Realms would that be? There are several good candidates, such as the city of Zindalankh on Brightstar Lake (Gbor Nor), or nearby Iliphanar or Surbrar. Hot desert?
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 11, 2017
@TheEdVerseMy player didn’t really specify if the desert was hot. That is a good question. Base on his attire I'd say yes, hot desert.
— Bill Berg (@webjr1981) May 11, 2017
@webjr1981 Okay. If Sword Coast locale is desired, Memnon and Calimport also qualify. :}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 11, 2017
@webjr1981 A pleasure! :}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 11, 2017