If somebody was from a Forgotten Realms large city with a magic college on the edge of a desert…

@webjr1981 If somebody was from a large city with a magic/arcane college on the edge of a desert, where in the Realms would that be? There are several good candidates, such as the city of Zindalankh on Brightstar Lake (Gbor Nor), or nearby Iliphanar or Surbrar. Hot desert?

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 11, 2017