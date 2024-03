How do you address a minor noble in Waterdeep?

@kandidkerryHow do you address a minor noble in Waterdeep (i.e., Sir, Duke, etc.)? "Saer" is the generic term of respect for "someone higher than me but don't know their rank;" lord/lady always safest usage for Waterdeep. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 12, 2017

@kandidkerry In this case, "Lord" or "Lady" is also the correct formal way of directly addressing any noble. :} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 12, 2017