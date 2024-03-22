@dinosaur1945 Hello Ed are there any artwork of Forgotten realms coins? Love to make some Realm Inspiration coin tokens in game. ( 3D coins ) Yes! Most recently, bottom right of page 13 of the SWORD COAST ADVENTURER'S GUIDE.

@dinosaur1945Ed now do know if there’s different coins, like Dwarven or Elven coin art? That has been made, If there is of course:) Oh, yes: gold double-bladed axe dwarven coins+"blueshine" blue-green-silver crescent elven moons are the stereotypes all Realms humans know.

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 12, 2017