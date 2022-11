@JeremyECrawford if a rogue is attack twice from multi attack, does the uncanny dodge works only on the 1st or 2nd attack or all total?

You use Uncanny Dodge in response to an attack, and it works only against that attack, not against other attacks in the same turn. #DnD https://t.co/h7dqw3eI3U

