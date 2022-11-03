Can a Rogue expertise increase initiative?

The rogue's Expertise works with skills and thieves' tools. Initiative is neither a skill nor thieves' tools. #DnD https://t.co/eA0j8EOIHP — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 20, 2017

and yet, Initiative is a skill check, yes? — AcceptablyPsycho (@AccPsycho) June 20, 2017

Warlock casts Hex on target before combat, disadvantage on initiative then right? — Za'nes of AA (@AA_Zanes) June 20, 2017

Initiative is an ability check, right? That's why the bard thing works on it? — weird steak (@grendeldave) June 20, 2017