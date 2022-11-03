Can a Rogue expertise increase initiative?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD@JeremyECrawford @aquelajames
Halp! Plaes!
The rogue's Expertise works with skills and thieves' tools. Initiative is neither a skill nor thieves' tools. #DnD https://t.co/eA0j8EOIHP
and yet, Initiative is a skill check, yes?
Warlock casts Hex on target before combat, disadvantage on initiative then right?
Initiative is an ability check, right? That's why the bard thing works on it?
Initiative is a Dexterity check. No skill is used with it. #DnD https://t.co/JgqbDzVOZw
