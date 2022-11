Matt Mercer DM Tips: Building RPG Social Encounters!

THIS IS A AN AUTOMATIC CAPTION TEXT from YouTube, so it’s not “perfect”.

My advice is to use it just to help people like me that are not english speaking, to understand the Video/PodcastHello! My name is Matthew Mercer. I’m a voice

actor and dungeon master for Geek & Sundry’s

Critical Role, and welcome to my fun little video

series about tips and tricks for game masters and

dungeon masters. Today, we’re talking about social

non-combat encounters.

I guess first we’ll start with that. Not all

battles are fought with weapons. I think combat’s

great, it’s a lot of fun, but there’s a lot to be

had in many games about social combat and the

dynamics in how you deal with non-player

characters and either political or intense social settings.

First and foremost, creative ways you can

incorporate these in your game. Social events like

balls, or council meetings, or diplomatic

missions, or consider spy games if you’re playing

a heavy intrigue-type RPG. Interrogations,

investigations; these are all things that are

challenges and encounters in their own right.

There’s just not hit points involved and to-hit modifiers.

One thing you want to consider when you’re

deciding what kind of non-combat social encounter

it is: What is the overall goal of the social

encounter? Be very clear with the players what

they’re supposed to be trying to achieve as part

of this encounter. Otherwise it can tend to

meander a bit and get confusing. So long as there

are NPCs that put them on this mission or the

circumstances that lead them to this encounter is

very clear as to what the goal is? That helps the

players number one: feel more comfortable in the

environment; two: when they converse with

NPCs and try and pry information or discover

secrets, they know what exactly what to look for

and what not to say; and three: it helps your

preparation be a little more direct so you don’t

end up having to be a little too lost amongst 300

non-player characters you weren’t expecting to use.

But on that note too you want definitely want to

make sure that the NPCs are involved in these

encounters are pretty well fleshed out. You

understand them, you know what their goals, their

perspectives, their needs, their fears are and

what they’re looking to get out of this; and what

they don’t want to be found. So definitely flesh

them out to a degree where you feel comfortable

getting into a conversation with the player

characters.

Keep a list of key information that each NPC may

know that pertains to this circumstance. And mark

which NPCs are willing or unwilling to share this

information. Some may want to sell the information

at the right price, some might need… less soft

methods to get it out of them. But definitely keep

note of how important this information is to each NPC

and how willing they are to give it up. Also if

there are different factions involved in this

social encounter, make sure you note which NPCs

are involved with which faction or which guild or

whichever various political circles are involved

in this encounter as well. It could be, especially

if it’s a large gathering of different political

avenues, those always go well. Those don’t get

weird or awkward at all and that will allow you to

draw those lines socially and the players can play

sides if they want to, or play them against each

other. It’s kind of cool. You may even have

players choose a side, or choose multiple sides if

they’re very careful and aren’t discovered as a

double or triple or quadruple agent. That always

ends well, if Hollywood has taught me anything.

Another thing to consider: raising the stakes. If

you’re in a party and you’re just talking, getting

information, and you leave? We got the

information, yay! That’s fine, but that’s kind of

stagnant and stays kind of level. Find moments or

points in the story where you can up the ante and

raise the tension. Things like– imagine an NPC

that you thought was dead suddenly shows up and

you can’t go and attack them immediately because

you’re in the middle of a very very tense social

environment. Or envision how someone who’s at the

party who had the info you’re looking for suddenly

disappears and they’re found dead in one of the

nearby rooms without a murder weapon. And now it

turns into a classic whodunit which is always fun

no matter what genre or time period you’re playing.

Also consider how can these events and outcomes

affect the world at large. These little

conversations may have a very big impact on the

how the story and combat outside and for the rest

of the story may happen and occur. So don’t be

afraid to think of the long-reaching repercussions

of how the players act in this environment. Stolen

objects work well, finding a hidden spy is always

cool, someone who’s using information against the

party that you discover and once again, you have

to find that fine line between sneaking off and

doing dirty dark stuff in a hallway and then have

to act nice, James Bond-style in the middle of the

environment. That’s always a fun dynamic.

Also, there are other things you can incorporate

in this that are non-combat based encounters. Not

just social encounters, but non-combat. Things

like an infiltration, like a theft, trying to

steal something or an important object from a

museum. That in itself may lead to battle and

many of these may still lead to battle, but it doesn’t

have to. That’s a series of skill checks,

challenges, you can put traps and dangers in the

way. It can feel as tense and as cool as battle

without having to actually do battle. Also things

like running a gauntlet or having a contest of

skill that the player has to go ahead and prove

themselves to a certain faction. Those are cool

challenges and encounters that don’t necessarily

involve combat or a mat or miniatures, but you can

still build the same tension and the same stakes

in those as well.

But do keep in mind, and be ready for it, many

social and non-combat encounters can very quickly

become combat encounters, if player actions have

taught me anything in previous games. You should

know what I mean. When you create one of these,

definitely have in your back pocket some idea of

how combat would work if a fight were to break and

who would be involved. Just to be prepared,

because it’s probably going to happen.

Anyway, thank you so much for watching. I hope

this has been somewhat helpful or useful for your

GMing and DMing pleasure. You can check out more

episodes of this on geekandsundry.com. I guess

I’ll see you guys soon one way or the other.