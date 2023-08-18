I’m just curious if Rexxentrum was built where it was because of the shackle sealing the Chained Oblivion or does the city predate this event?It was founded around the ruin of an ancient temple to Pelor. 🙂

So, the chains, in a sense, run through all 666 layers of the Abyss to reach the Oblivion? This seems strange, considering your Divine Gate, wouldn’t that make the chains redundant somehow?

I’m always curious how people build their cosmology, I’m trying to figure out mine.Tharizdun was sealed before the Divine Gate was established, and even then, is possibly one of the entities powerful enough to breach it outside of the chains.

The “chains” aren’t physical chains, but a term for the powerful barriers that contain it, and the fanes that keep ‘em.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 12, 2019