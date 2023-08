Hey Matt! A fellow player on our table is playing blood hunter and we are having a bit of a problem with what limitations does hunter’s bane have? Such as range? limit of use? Our DM thinks its too strong to be able to just identify anything at with a check. It’s not an “auto-identify”, as much as they have advantage on checks to recall information about them. How much info and what type of info, however, is up to the DM.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) November 27, 2019