If my Green-Flame Blade is Counterspelled, do I still get to make a normal melee attack

  3. Matthew Moir says:

    The way I interpreted the wording of the spell (and I tend to be a literal ‘by the wording’s person), that says the attack is part of the action used to cast the spell.
  4. Matthew Moir says:

    I would think, as the spell says the melee attack is part of the casting, (part of the action used to cast it, not a result *of* the action), the melee attack would go off, but the spell’s effects would be stopped, leaving the spellcaster in an awkward position afterwards.

  5. Minty says:

    This is a major, ridiculous flavor fail. Just because the magical part is prevented, doesn’t mean that the weapon used stop its motion and doesn’t cut/pierce/bludgeon who it’s swung at. This RPG system is so dumb at times.

