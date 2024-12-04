Does the Savage Attacker feat apply to Sneak Attack or Divine Smite?

@JeremyECrawford Does the Savage Attacker feat apply to additional effects like the Rogue's Sneak Attack and Paladin's Divine Smite?
Savage Attacker is meant to apply to the weapon's damage dice only. #DnD https://t.co/ESz6teZQ5w
Isn’t sneak attack damage just extra damage caused by your weapon from a well placed hit, it’s the same damage type as your weapon correct and not a divine buff like the paladins smite. “Once per turn when you roll damage for a melee weapon attack,(sneak attack often comes from a melee weapon attack) you can reroll the weapon’s damage dice and use either total.”(sneak attack is extra damage dice cause by your weapon).
“weapons damage dice” i would imagine would work only for the weapons die itself
Does the Savage Attacker feat apply to Magic Weapon’s Extra Damage like the Flame tongue or Frost bane?
As it turns out, yes. While not referencing to the Savage Attacker feat directly, Jeremy Crawford does directly state that the d6 is one of the Frost Brand’s weapon dice.
https://twitter.com/JeremyECrawford/status/769595492082647041
