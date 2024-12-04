Does the Savage Attacker feat apply to Sneak Attack or Divine Smite?


  1. Dylan beard says:

    Isn’t sneak attack damage just extra damage caused by your weapon from a well placed hit, it’s the same damage type as your weapon correct and not a divine buff like the paladins smite. “Once per turn when you roll damage for a melee weapon attack,(sneak attack often comes from a melee weapon attack) you can reroll the weapon’s damage dice and use either total.”(sneak attack is extra damage dice cause by your weapon).

    Going of this logic I would allow it.

    I’m just a random dude though so… whatever.

  3. Big Bear says:

    Does the Savage Attacker feat apply to Magic Weapon’s Extra Damage like the Flame tongue or Frost bane?

