If learning magic takes long years how do young adventurers ever manage to master any Art?

Greetings! Was just wondering: If learning magic takes long years of intense study, mostly with a nose buried in magical texts or doing trial-and-error with spell work, then how do young, glory-hungry, adventurers ever manage to master any Art? One way: "wild talent" (innate STRONG Gift). Another: successfully reading out a spell scroll, and gaining the experience.

And the main way is apprenticeship, thoroughly learning and using a few everyday-useful spells (Mending, Message).

It's NOT a swift-rise career.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 1, 2022