@TheEdVerse Good day good sir. I was wondering if you could mention a few foods that dwarves would consider a "taste of home". I am putting together a dwarf run tavern/inn and I would like to include some dishes to make the place decidedly dwarven. Thank you. — Gerald Brady (@the_iriaeben) November 3, 2022

1)

Sure!

Dwarven cuisine in the Realms varies widely with what’s locally available, but there are some common staples: leek bread (dwarves make them in handloaves, which are “rolls” to us); potato and leek soup; rock crab; rothé back (bison steak would be close); … 2)

…fried browncap mushrooms (portabello is close); barleycakes (oatcakes); fried lamb kidneys; mutton chops; silverfin (trout); smallfowl sausage (made with minced pheasant, grouse, goose, duck); roast boar fritters (apples, diced dates, flour, salt, thin-sliced…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 4, 2022