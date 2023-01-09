How impoverished families in the Forgotten Realms afford the costs to become wizards?

@TheEdVerse Greetings! How do potential young mages from impoverished families in the realms afford the costs of training to become wizards? Does this differ from region to region?

Mostly, they don’t. One reason why wizards are so rare. The others become apprentices (drudges to mages) or try to demonstrate their Gift to Cormyr’s Wizards of War or similar organizations. #Realmslore https://t.co/HDUZK6dhy5

The Harpers mayhaps? Do they seek out potential wizards or sorcerers in a covert fashion? I wonder of they are doing such work after the Spellplague? Indeed. The Harpers have always covertly sought out individuals with the Gift, who have world-views that might make them join Those Who Harp.

And yes, they do so after the Spellplague.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 2, 2022