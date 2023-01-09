What are your thoughts on a paladin wanting to change paths for role playing reasons?

Hey @JeremyECrawford and @ChrisPerkinsDnD, what are your thoughts on a paladin wanting to change paths for significant RP reasons?
What other classes do you think could do this? Warlock, cleric, and druid all come to mind do me.
As DM, I allow changes to characters/classes/etc. whenever it serves the story. The beauty of D&D—it’s infinitely customizable! #DnD https://t.co/PhfN1X7uEN
(A) There was at least one failed saving throw involved. (B) @JeremyECrawford is the DM.
