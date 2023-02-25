@JeremyECrawford if I use suggestions to tell someone to “go to sleep” do I have an 8 hour sleep spell?
The suggestion spell allows you to compel someone to pursue a course of activity. You could, for example, tell them to go to sleep. That doesn't knock them out; it causes them to try to go to sleep naturally. It isn't magical slumber. #DnD https://t.co/qjQTPMNDG4
Also, there’s no guarantee they can actually sleep. E.g. telling someone to go to sleep in the middle of a battle should fail automatically. Given how hard it often is for me to go to sleep, casting suggestion on me and telling me to go to sleep would usually result in nothing at all!
