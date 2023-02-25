@JeremyECrawford if I use suggestions to tell someone to “go to sleep” do I have an 8 hour sleep spell? — Christopher Davis (@heavyd1972) December 6, 2017

The suggestion spell allows you to compel someone to pursue a course of activity. You could, for example, tell them to go to sleep. That doesn't knock them out; it causes them to try to go to sleep naturally. It isn't magical slumber. #DnD https://t.co/qjQTPMNDG4 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 7, 2017