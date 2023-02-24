@JeremyECrawford the PHB says a backpack holds up to 1 cubic ft./30 lbs of gear but an explorer’s pack is a backpack carrying 10 torches, 10 days of rations, and a water skin. That’s a lot of stuff! More than a cubic foot, it would seem. How does it all fit/not tear? Thanks! #dnd
— Brad Sharp (@BW_Sharp) January 12, 2018
The equipment packs in the Player's Handbook (p. 151) are collections of items you can get. Most of the packs include a backpack. The pack is the whole collection, not the backpack. #DnD https://t.co/RiikodVPEH
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018
2 thoughts on “Explorer’s pack VS backpack”
So who gets the best starting gear?
It really depends on what class you are, and what campaign you’re on.
The diplomats pack is really high dollar, but not very useful to a ranger hacking her way through the underdark.
And a dungeoneers pack wouldn’t do so well for a diplomatic mission in the city.