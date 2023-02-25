Can a creature with Tremorsense locate player while he is moving in Stealth?

@JeremyECrawford Can a creature with Tremorsense locate player while he is moving, with a successful Dexterity (Stealth) check, within its radius? Or a success is impossible because vibrations (including heartbeats or breathing) prevents a player to move stealthly vs Tremorsense?

Tremorsense doesn't automatically nullify someone else's Stealth. It lets you notice someone in contact with the ground on the other side of a wall, for instance. But a person can still move stealthily enough to escape the notice of a creature with tremorsense. #DnD https://t.co/zO7iNDjFJB

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 22, 2017