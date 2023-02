@JeremyECrawford "At the end of a long rest…" does that mean it has to happen immediately after completing a long rest or can it happen any time after a long rest?

When the rules refer to something happening at the end of a rest, they do mean it happens when the rest ends, not before or after. #DnD https://t.co/L1Lu42UGI3

