@JeremyECrawford can a monk use more than one aspect of the Open hand technique in a turn? Could I knock one opponent back 15ft and knock one prone in the same turn if both attacks hit?
— Ray (@ralph90009) January 12, 2018
Open Hand Technique can be used whenever you hit with a Flurry of Blows attack. Nothing prevents you from using a different Open Hand Technique option each time you hit. #DnD https://t.co/83GErSSWw0
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018
I like to use Stunning Strike first (if I can), then use Flurry of Blows. Once the target is Stunned it automatically fails Str and Dex saves, so if you can get past the Con save they become much easier to knock down and push around.