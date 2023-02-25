Can a monk use more than one aspect of the Open Hand technique in a turn?

  1. Llamanerds says:

    I like to use Stunning Strike first (if I can), then use Flurry of Blows. Once the target is Stunned it automatically fails Str and Dex saves, so if you can get past the Con save they become much easier to knock down and push around.

