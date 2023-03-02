If I understand it correctly, there are weapon attacks and there are spell attacks and that covers all attacks. So if an attack isn't one, it's the other. — David Hawkins (@MadDuckie) January 12, 2018

This is correct: every attack is either a weapon attack or a spell attack. #DnD https://t.co/c3l9Q6e0M6 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018