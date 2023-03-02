Does magic armor resizes from pixie to giant?

@JeremyECrawford DMG p140 causing argument. "a magic item that's meant to be worn can fit a creature regardless of size or build." Intent to adjust only for M-sized creatures, or magic armor resizes from pixie to giant? Do magic rings change size also? — Alex Wright (@alex_wright1313) November 27, 2017

Curious whether nonhumanoids can wear magic items? See "Wearing and Wielding Items" (DMG, 140–1), where it says, "When a nonhumanoid tries to wear an item, use your discretion as to whether the item functions as intended." #DnD https://t.co/rjuOaC2O0y — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 27, 2017

What about in the case of a magical longbow, where its considered "heavy"? Would a gnome be able to use it since magical weapons fit to their user, or is this one of those DM discretion situations? — Forq (@fantasymichaels) November 27, 2017