@JeremyECrawford just to be clear, something like mage armor wouldn't stack with a monk's unarmored defense, would it?

If the game gives you different ways to set your AC, you choose which one to use. Bonuses and penalties are then applied to that AC. #DnD https://t.co/Qbf0rYvKbo

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 19, 2017