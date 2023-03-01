@JeremyECrawford just to be clear, something like mage armor wouldn't stack with a monk's unarmored defense, would it?
— AudibleShrug (@AudibleShrug) December 19, 2017
If the game gives you different ways to set your AC, you choose which one to use. Bonuses and penalties are then applied to that AC. #DnD https://t.co/Qbf0rYvKbo
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 19, 2017
2 thoughts on “Something like mage armor wouldn’t stack with a monk’s unarmored defense, would it?”
How does Mage Armor affect Wildshape? (Assume the human druid took the Wizard: Magic Initiate feat for example)
Mage armor gives an alternate way to calculate AC. Specifically 13+dex mod. So you can use that as your AC calculation when you’re not wearing armor. Wildshape fits that restriction.