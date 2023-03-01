Something like mage armor wouldn’t stack with a monk’s unarmored defense, would it?

2 thoughts on “Something like mage armor wouldn’t stack with a monk’s unarmored defense, would it?

  1. Cory Tennyson says:

    How does Mage Armor affect Wildshape? (Assume the human druid took the Wizard: Magic Initiate feat for example)

    Reply
    • Jon M. says:

      Mage armor gives an alternate way to calculate AC. Specifically 13+dex mod. So you can use that as your AC calculation when you’re not wearing armor. Wildshape fits that restriction.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.