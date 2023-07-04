If a sorcerer uses a week of downtime to take short rests they’ll generate a minimum of 112 spell slots

Yes. But the problem is there is no rule that you absolutely must take a long rest. If a PC uses a week of downtime to take nothing but successive short rests they'll generate a minimum of 112 spell slots to use on their next adventure. And that can't possibly be RAI. — Brianna_Heine (@Call_Me_Be_Be) August 14, 2018

Warlock/sorcerer using their lock slots to make sorc points, use sorc points to make generic slots, short rest, repeat. That's the combo I'm guessing they mean, but I don't like to assume. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 14, 2018

DMs, if you allow multiclassing in your game and someone is tempted to abuse the combination of Flexible Casting and Pact Magic, remember this: one way to read the multiclass rules is that your Pact Magic slots are useless for any non-warlock thing besides casting spells. #DnD https://t.co/bfEt5Zp2UF — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 14, 2018