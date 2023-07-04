What’s the point of Earth Tremor?

I cast Tremor to damage the spiders and knock them off the stone wall and ceiling. Per @jeremyecrawford I *and only I* take 1d6 damage and everything else is immune because only The orc and I am on “ground”, and the orc has full cover. WTH?!?
My rulings don't run D&D. Your DM runs D&D.
That important point aside, what ruling did I make that influenced that absurd situation?
Also, earth tremor doesn't affect the caster.
Earth tremor causes a tremor in the ground within 10 ft. of you. Each creature, other than you, on that ground must make a save, even if behind a barrier; being on the ground is the key.
Side note: "ground" means what it means in English, unless your DM decides otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/fw9qloy9yf
So this spell is totally worthless because we’re not on soil? That the orc is immune because we’re in a building and not on the grounds around the building? This is a horrible spell! It’s totally up to an interpretation. But hey I’m sure it has some great use in making coffee! "Ground" has many meanings, only one of which is soil.
Rather than hint around about what it MAY mean, perhaps it would be helpful to state which exact meaning 5e D&D is using in regards to the spell so its not up to interpretation? Are you saying it would affect the spiders on the wall and ceiling in the spell’s area of affect? As DM, I would rule that the spell affected everything within 10 feet of you on the ground (aka floor).
