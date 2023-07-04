What’s the point of Earth Tremor?

I cast Tremor to damage the spiders and knock them off the stone wall and ceiling. Per @jeremyecrawford I *and only I* take 1d6 damage and everything else is immune because only The orc and I am on “ground”, and the orc has full cover. WTH?!? — Jason White (@enthusiasmshare) August 17, 2018

My rulings don't run D&D. Your DM runs D&D. That important point aside, what ruling did I make that influenced that absurd situation? Also, earth tremor doesn't affect the caster. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 17, 2018

Earth tremor causes a tremor in the ground within 10 ft. of you. Each creature, other than you, on that ground must make a save, even if behind a barrier; being on the ground is the key. Side note: "ground" means what it means in English, unless your DM decides otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/fw9qloy9yf — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 17, 2018

So this spell is totally worthless because we’re not on soil? That the orc is immune because we’re in a building and not on the grounds around the building? This is a horrible spell! It’s totally up to an interpretation. But hey I’m sure it has some great use in making coffee! "Ground" has many meanings, only one of which is soil. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 17, 2018