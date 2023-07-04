@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls If I’m reading the PHB right, a player can NOT use “unarmed attack” as their second attack after a light weapon, because your unarmed self is not classified as a Light Weapon. Is that the correct ruling and reasoning? Thanks! 😀

Your unarmed strikes have no weapon properties. As a result, unarmed strikes don't qualify for anything that requires a weapon property. #DnD https://t.co/Zp4irWMoY7

That seems illogical though that you can't stab someone and then punch them. It might be what the rules say, but I'd wonder if this might be a rules oversight.

If you’d like to attack with a weapon and punch someone on the same turn, you can do so easily with the Extra Attack feature. And that combo is even easier for you if you’re a monk.

The two-weapon fighting rule has no bearing on this combo. #DnD https://t.co/09jcsT1M8b

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2018