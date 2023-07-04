If I’m reading the PHB right, a player can NOT use “unarmed attack” as their second attack after a light weapon…

  2. Dave says:

    That sounds wrong. Monks are able to hit without having a light weapon in their other hand.

    Wouldn’t it count as a dual welding. A 2 weapon attack . A fist is a weapon I would rule. Specially if it the character has metal armour.

