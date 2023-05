In Xanthar’s, Shadow Blade is on the Warlock spell list. If a Profane Soul Blood Hunter were to learn/cast, could they activate Crimson Rite with the magically-created Blade? If so, how does that interact with the thrown/bonus action component of the spell? I imagine they could! However, as soon as the blade vanishes/is thrown, the rite fades and must be re-applied

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 31, 2018